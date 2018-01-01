Chrissy Teigen takes baby son to Families Belong Together march

Chrissy Teigen made a powerful speech with baby son Miles in her arms at a Families Belong Together march on Saturday (30Jun18).

The 32-year-old model and presenter took to the stage at the Los Angeles rally, which was held to protest the forced separation of migrant families at the U.S border under President Donald Trump's administration.

Chrissy, who had her six-week-old son strapped to her chest in a sling, delivered a passionate speech about immigration to the crowd as she introduced husband John Legend.

"I'm really proud to be here, obviously. You guys are so incredible and give me so much hope," she said. "I'm incredibly proud to be a daughter of an immigrant. My mother grew up in a very small village in Thailand... we love that the American story is filled with people who come from all over the world to have a better life here. America at its best is big, beautiful, and diverse. It's not small, it's not petty, and it's not exclusive, like Mar-a-Lago," referring to Trump's resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

"Can you imagine this city without immigrants? Immigrants don't come here to take away from America, they come here to add to America... let go of fear and see each other's humanity," Chrissy pleaded.

Following his wife's speech, John also encouraged people to take action.

"You can't just talk about it or tweet about it. You've got to do something. I know a lot of us have a strong temptation to just disengage, but we can't. We can't do that. I can't do that. I have to do something," he said, before performing his new song Preach.

And plenty of other famous faces joined rallies across the U.S.

Lin-Manuel Miranda joined the march in Washington D.C. alongside America Ferrera and Alicia Keys, and performed a lullaby he wrote for parents who have been separated from their kids.

"We're not going to stop until they can sing them to their children again," he said.