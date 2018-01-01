Meghan, Duchess of Sussex cheers on Prince Harry at polo match

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex was joined by Serena Williams to cheer on Prince Harry and Prince William at an exclusive polo match on Saturday (30Jun18).

The 36-year-old was smiling and laughing as she watched the Audi Polo Challenge in Ascot in Berkshire, England on Saturday.

Looking chic in a sleeveless, knee-length gingham dress by Shoshanna with a pair of flat leather sandals, she wore a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses as she enjoyed the sunshine at the Coworth Park Polo Club.

Close friend Serena, who is in the U.K. ahead of the Wimbledon tennis championship, also brought along her husband Alexis Ohanian to the charity event.

The princes delighted the crowds as they took to the field on horseback, just one day before their late mother Princess Diana‘s birthday.

William's wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were not seen at the charity event.

Tennis champ Serena, who shares Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. with her Reddit co-founder husband, recently opened up about being a guest at Meghan and Harry's stunning nuptials, which were held at St George's Chapel in Windsor in May.

"You know, I’ve known Meghan for years, so it was good to see my friend happy," she told InStyle magazine.

The 36-year-old was praised by fans for sharing videos and photos on Instagram from the royal wedding celebrations, and notably posted a snap of her custom-made outfit while at the happy couple's private wedding reception at exclusive country estate Frogmore House.

"That’s how I think you should be. I think it should just be really fun and not pressured, you know?" she said of her light-hearted take on the occasion. "Sometimes it feels like a lot of pressure. It should be what you want, when you want it, and how you want it. That’s kind of how I live my social media life. I just want to be myself."