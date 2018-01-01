Mandy Moore breaks down during flight after reading This Is Us script

Mandy Moore recently cried after she read the script from season three of This Is Us.

The 34-year-old shared a photo of her reaction to the drama's premiere on her Instagram Story on Friday (29Jun18), while she was on a flight.

"Reading the first episode of #ThisIsUs season 3, followed by #QueerEye is NOT for the faint of heart," Mandy captioned two selfies on a plane of her looking puffy-eyed and teary.

Her co-star Chrissy Metz, who was also on a plane, shared an Instagram Story of her reaction to the script after reading it on her journey.

"Just read our season 3 premiere episode on the flight home... The flight attendant asked if I was okay... still not sure," the 37-year-old wrote on a production photo of her and co-star Chris Sullivan singing.

Chrissy also shared a GIF of a young kid looking distraught, and captioned it: "Feelings."

Back in May, Mandy hinted that parts of the This Is Us finale had already been filmed. She later revealed that she and her co-stars, including onscreen husband Milo Ventimiglia, will start filming season three in July, and series creator Dan Fogelman gave his cast a little tease of what's to come.

"We were just standing back in the green room, and Dan started telling Chrissy and Sully (Chris Sullivan) and Milo and I a little detail about season three and we are all like, 'What?!'" Mandy recalled. "We want to know everything too and we are so excited, but the sit down, sort of walking through what happens throughout the course of this season probably won't happen until a couple of weeks from now when we are closer to shooting."

This Is Us is scheduled to return to U.S. TV screens on 25 September.