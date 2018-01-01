A Quiet Place producer confirms sequel

John Krasinski is set to revisit the eerie silence of hit horror movie A Quiet Place for a sequel.

The Office star and his wife Emily Blunt fronted the spooky 2018 movie, which Krasinski also created and directed, and now producer Andrew Form has confirmed there will be a follow-up - but there's no rush to start production.

He told Collider, "He (Krasinski is) definitely involved. We're lucky on this one. I've had movies where the studio says to you, 'Here's your date. Let's go!' and on this one we're not rushing anything, which is amazing.

"So we're gonna take our time, we're gonna figure out where to go, but there is no rush on it and we're just starting to talk about it. We're figuring out what everyone's involvement is going to be and what the actual next movie is going to be. The first one is so special to us that we really want to take our time with this and not rush anything."

Form adds, "It's easy to rush these and we've made movies in the past where we've rushed them through and we've felt it, and we just don't wanna do it on this one. We really don't. We really just wanna take our time and as long as it takes, it takes. It has to be the right story, just like the first one."

The criticallly-acclaimed horror movie, which first hit cinemas in April (18), was shot with a budget of $17 to $21 million (GBP12.8 million to GBP15.9 million). It had made over $210 million (GBP159 million) worldwide.