Marvel boss Kevin Feige: 'Black Panther should be Oscar worthy'

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is calling on Oscars voters to sit up and take notice of Black Panther, because he believes the blockbuster deserves a few Academy Awards.

Superhero movies have fared poorly at the prizegiving in recent years, but Feige believes Ryan Coogler's critically-acclaimed and culturally-important film could make waves at the Oscars in 2019.

The film studio boss believes Black Panther's technical crew and wardrobe and costume experts deserve to be recognised at the Academy Awards.

"Almost everyone involved in that movie, bringing that movie together, is great, and it would be wonderful to see if they’re recognised," he tells Vox. "We’ll see....

"I think it would be a wonderful thing for Panther and for our production designer, Hannah (Beachler), and our costume designer Ruth (Carter), and for Ryan (Coogler), who co-wrote the script with Joe Robert Cole, and of course directed the movie. And (stars) Michael B. Jordan, and Chadwick (Boseman) and Lupita (Nyong’o) and Letitia (Wright)...

"I’d love to see this genre recognised. Yes, they’re visual effects, yes, they are fun explosions, yes, there are spaceships, but these are all hand-crafted. Maybe it’s in front of a computer; it’s often actual sets, actual hand-built costumes. As much passion and artistry and talent goes into every single one we do; it’d be amazing for them to be recognized."

Feige and his partners at Marvel Studios are enjoying a blockbuster year at the box office, thanks to the success of Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Deadpool 2, while Ant-Man & The Wasp, starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, hits cinemas this week (beg02Jul18).