Dwayne Johnson claps back at Busted's Charlie Simpson over Jumanji criticism

Dwayne Johnson has hit back at British singer Charlie Simpson after the Busted star criticised his movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle on social media.

The Fast and Furious actor shared a video teaser for his Jumanji sequel on Twitter over the weekend (30Jun-01Jul18), which featured the words "The game is not over. Jumanji December 13, 2019," and underneath, the singer made it clear that he wasn't a fan of the first outing in 2017.

Tagging his Busted bandmate Matt Willis, Charlie tweeted: "Oh dear... I wonder if it will be the second worst film ever made??"

Dwayne noticed the criticism and hit back, writing, "Haha I have a fun idea - how bout you watch it with us and tell us your thoughts. Then we listen to your music and we’ll tell you ours. You know, face to face like real men do instead of yapping on Twitter."

One fan noticed the exchange and joked that they were going to have a Twitter war, but Charlie quickly backed away from a frosty encounter, insisting he was simply sharing an opinion with a pal, writing: "Haha sorry to disappoint but I don’t do Twitter ‘beef’, it’s lame.

"I actually think @TheRock seems like a really rad dude. Just wasn’t a fan of the movie. Subjective opinions and all that. Respect none the less."

The Skyscraper actor confirmed that a follow-up to his 2017 action film, which was a reboot of the 1995 movie Jumanji, was due for release in December 2019 in a tweet at the end of June.

"Officially planting our JUMANJI flag. On DECEMBER 13th, 2019 - the game is not over," he wrote. "I hold JUMANJI very close to my heart and I’m beyond grateful you made our movie into the global juggernaut ($1BILLION+) it became. Can’t wait for you to see what our new adventure & new characters have in store as Christmas comes early. And once again, I get to slap @kevinhart4real’s lips into next week. The world is happy."