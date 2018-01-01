Roseanne Barr receives multiple offers to return to TV following show cancellation

Roseanne Barr has reportedly been offered "so many" opportunities to return to television following the cancellation of her show Roseanne over a racism row.

The comedienne's rebooted sitcom was cancelled by bosses at network ABC in late May (18) after she posted an offensive message on Twitter about Valerie Jarrett, an adviser to former U.S. President Barack Obama, describing her as the result of the "Muslim brotherhood" and "planet of the apes having a baby".

However, it seems like she might not be away from TV screens for long, as she told Rabbi Shmuley Boteach on a new episode of his podcast, which is scheduled to air Monday (02Jul18), that she has already received multiple offers to make a comeback.

"I've already been offered so many things and I almost already accepted one really good offer to go back on TV and I might do it. But we'll see," she said.

Following the show's cancellation, ABC executives decided to move forward with a spin-off titled The Conners, which will not feature her character and focus on the rest of the cast, which includes John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert.

The 65-year-old said on the podcast that she didn't ask for any money when she signed away the rights of her eponymous show because she didn't want to "hurt the new show" and its cast and crew.

"I thought signing off of my own life's work and asking for nothing in return I thought that was a penance," she explained. "Sometimes you ask people what do you think should be done to you, knowing what you've done wrong and it seems that people always know what should be done to them. I just knew that was the right thing and I want to do the right thing because I've lived my life, most part of it, to do the right thing for all people, not just Jews."

The Jewish actress also confirmed that she hadn't yet apologised to Jarrett privately and was "praying for the right words" before she reached out.