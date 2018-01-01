Harvey Weinstein hit with additional criminal charges, facing life sentence

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is facing life in prison after he was hit with three additional criminal charges on Monday (02Jul18).

The producer was taken into custody by New York authorities in May (18) and indicted on two counts of rape and one for criminal sexual act for alleged incidents involving two women in 2004 and 2013. He was subsequently released on bail and pleaded not guilty to the charges, which carry up to 25 years behind bars.

However, the Oscar winner, 66, is now facing the possibility of more prison time after being slapped with an additional count of criminal sexual act in the first degree and two counts of predatory sexual assault.

"A Manhattan Grand Jury has now indicted Harvey Weinstein on some of the most serious sexual offenses that exist under New York's Penal Law," reads a statement from District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr. "This indictment is the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward."

According to Variety, the latest charges relate to an incident involving a third woman, who Weinstein allegedly forced to perform oral sex on him in 2006. If convicted of the new counts, Weinstein could be sentenced to 10 years to life in prison.

He has been accused of bullying, harassment, misconduct, and rape by over 90 women, including actresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Asia Argento, Rose McGowan, and Salma Hayek, since some of his alleged actions were detailed in exposes published in October (17).

Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex, but he is also under investigation in Los Angeles and London. He is due back in court at the end of this month (Jul18).