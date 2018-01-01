Tabloid gossip upset Mila Kunis' family

The U.S. tabloids created a big drama for Mila Kunis when she was pregnant with her second child after editors ran a story about a hospital emergency.

The Bad Moms star admits she rarely bothers with gossip and simply laughs off tales about marriage crises and false pregnancies, but one story went too far and left members of her family really worried about her health.

"I don’t read anything about myself," she tells Cosmopolitan. "I genuinely don’t know what’s written about me... other than I know that I’m pregnant about once a year and my husband and I are getting a divorce once a year.

"I know this because I go down the grocery store aisle, and I see it on the cover of magazines and I’m like, 'Oh boy! OK!

"The only thing that’s upsetting is my parents and my grandparents sometimes get confused... At one point, when I was pregnant, they (tabloids) said that I had an emergency and was rushed to the hospital, and my face was on the cover. The amount of stress that caused my family, nobody will understand.

"Although my dad is always very hopeful that the pregnancies are true. He’s always like, 'Is there really another?'"

One of the reasons the mother-of-two is so alien to the gossip about her is she has no interest in social media.

"I was so late to that train," she tells the publication. "I remember at some point my roommate was like, 'You know, there’s a thing called Facebook', and I was like, 'What is this Facebook...?' And then (husband) Ashton (Kutcher) and I reconnected and started talking. He used to be incredibly forward-thinking with social media, when the intent was to connect to people. But it took an ugly turn and became all about who can be the loudest, who can be the angriest and the most negative. Then it’s just not a fun game to play."