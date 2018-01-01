Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's birthday date night interrupted by clown

Actress Scarlett Johansson and her boyfriend Colin Jost had a romantic birthday dinner interrupted by a clown on Friday (29Jun18), courtesy of the comedian's TV co-star Michael Che.

Colin turned 36 on Friday and enjoyed a date night with the Avengers beauty to celebrate, but their special evening took an odd turn as an entertainer appeared by their dinner table to surprise the birthday boy as part of a prank organised by his Saturday Night Live pal.

The clown entertained the couple by blowing up balloons and twisting them into various shapes, including a crown, which Colin wore on his head for a photo he sent to Michael via text. In the funny snap, Colin was pictured with a bemused look on his face, while Scarlett beamed in the background, clearly enjoying Che's joke.

Alongside the image, he wrote, "Godd**it," as Michael simply replied with a crying laughing emoji.

He later shared a screen shot of the text message exchange on his Instagram Story page, explaining what had happened to fans.

"i sent a party clown to colins (sic) very intimate birthday dinner," he captioned the post.

The dinner date took place a day after Scarlett and Colin were spotted hanging out in the Hamptons, New York, where Jost owns a home.

The stars were enjoying snacks at the Shagwong Tavern bar on Thursday (28Jun18), when Scarlett reportedly took offence to a fan trying to sneak a photo of the pair, and promptly gave the person the middle finger, a source told the New York Post's Page Six column.

The actors have been dating for just over a year.