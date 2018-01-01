NEWS Cheryl attacks tabloids over reports her mum is to blame for Liam Payne split Newsdesk Share with :







Liam Payne's ex-girlfriend has slammed reports suggesting her mum was behind the couple's weekend split.



Cheryl Cole, the mother of Liam's son Bear, and the One Direction star separated recently and both announced the break-up via Twitter on Sunday (01Jul18), two days after the Girls Aloud star celebrated her 35th birthday.



At first it appeared the split was amicable, but now Cheryl has taken to Twitter to address reports her mother, Joan, was to blame for the bust-up.



In a statement posted on Twitter, the upset pop star wrote: "I hate responding to stuff at such difficult times but i cannot sit here and listen to such nasty, false articles regarding my man.



"I don't know why they (tabloids) involve her in stories about me. I can assure you she has absolutely nothing to do with any of it."



"I am a grown woman who is capable of dealing with my own life," Cheryl added. "She is a soft and kind woman who doesn't deserve to be dragged into something that has nothing whatsoever to do with her."



Announcing her break-up with Liam on Sunday, Cheryl retweeted a statement from her ex, which read: "Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."



Fans have since come to Cheryl's support on social media, blasting the U.K. tabloids for suggesting her mother was behind the split.

