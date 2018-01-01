Tessa Thompson clarifies Janelle Monae relationship comments

Actress Tessa Thompson is clarifying comments she recently made about her relationship with singer Janelle Monae, insisting she never suggested they were romantically involved.

The Westworld actress and Tightrope singer have been friends since 2015, when Tessa appeared in Janelle's music video for Yoga, but fans began speculating they were in a romantic relationship earlier this year (18), when Tessa appeared as her love interest in the music video to Make Me Feel and in a short film accompanying her album Dirty Computer.

Neither of them addressed the nature of their relationship, but the Creed star fuelled romance rumours by revealing they "love each other deeply (and are) so close."

"We vibrate on the same frequency. If people want to speculate about what we are, that's OK. It doesn't bother me," she told PorterEdit magazine.

Thompson also revealed she is attracted to both men and women, stating, "If I bring a woman home, (or) a man, (my family and I) don't even have to have the discussion. That was something I was conscientious of in terms of this declaration around Janelle and myself; I want everyone else to have that freedom and support that I have from my loved ones. But so many people don't. So, do I have a responsibility to talk about that? Do I have a responsibility to say in a public space that this is my person?"

"It's tricky, because Janelle and I are just really private people and we're both trying to navigate how you reconcile wanting to have that privacy and space, and also wanting to use your platform and influence," she added.

However, she is now insisting she didn't explicitly state that she and Janelle, who came out as pansexual to Rolling Stone magazine, are together.

"Sometimes we cheer so loudly at someone speaking their truth, that we miss what they say. (Here's looking at you media journalism)," she writes on Twitter. "I didn't say I was in a relationship. But I said lots of other things."