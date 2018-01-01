Breaking Bad fans turned on Anna Gunn for portrayal of Skylar

Breaking Bad star Anna Gunn was so stunned by the hatred levelled at her character on the show it began to make her think she was doing something wrong.

Some fans of the show were not kind to her character, Skylar - the wife of unlikely drug kingpin Walter White, and one took Gunn to task at a convention.

"It was fairly early on that a guy stood up and said, 'Why is your character such a b**ch? I mean, Walt is working and he’s doing this for his family'," she told EW.com. "I think what I said at that time was, 'Let me get this straight, he’s cooking drugs...'

"I laid out everything Walt was involved in, and everything he'd done up to that point, which was already pretty intense, and then said, 'She’s trying to keep the children safe. And because she’s telling him to stop doing that, you have a problem with her? That makes her a b**ch?' It drew a round of applause from the audience. But there it was..."

Gunn's life was threatened at one point, which she recalled in a 2013 interview, stating, "(This fan wrote): 'Could somebody tell me where I can find Anna Gunn so I can kill her?"

"There was a lot of questioning: 'Am I doing something wrong? Am I not serving the character? Am I not serving the story?'" she told EW.

Castmate Aaron Paul admits he felt for Anna as the hatred poured in: "She’s just such a beautiful human inside and out, and she played Skyler in such a fierce way, and people just dragged her character the most."