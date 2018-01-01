Sanaa Lathan: 'I'm still laughing about Beyonce biter story'

Actress Sanaa Lathan is still refusing to cop to reports she bit Beyonce at a party in December (17), despite the fact Tiffany Haddish appears ready to name her.

The Girls Trip star opened up about the bizarre showdown in a GQ interview earlier this year (18), revealing Beyonce had asked her not to make a fuss about the incident - and to keep the woman's identity to herself.

Tiffany merely suggested the biter was a fellow actress, who Beyonce had told her was on drugs.

The story prompted Bey's fans to play detective in an effort to uncover the culprit - and many suggested Out of Time star Lathan was a prime candidate.

Sanaa denied the story, calling it "absurd", but when Haddish told The Hollywood Reporter the parents of the mystery woman were upset with her for simply bringing up the story, all eyes returned to Lathan, especially when Tiffany reportedly nodded when the reporter asked her if Sanaa was the woman.

In her first TV interview since Haddish's THR confessional, Lathan told the co-hosts of The Talk she's not the woman who lunged at Beyonce - and she finds the whole saga hilarious.

"I've been in the business for a long time," she said during an appearance on the show on Monday (01Jul18). "Me and my friends, we laughed our a**es off. We thought it was funny. It was so absurd... It was like this big whodunnit!"

But she insists the reports aren't getting her down: "I have had lots of rumours over the years. After so many of them you get a thick skin."

Sanaa recently told Health magazine, "I think it's the most absurd thing I've ever been involved with... (Rumours) used to devastate me in my 20s, but in order to survive in this business, you just have to let it roll. I adore Beyonce. I would never do anything malicious like that - to her, or to anyone. It's so bizarre."