Josh Duhamel and Eiza Gonzalez romance heats up in Mexico

Josh Duhamel's new romance with fellow actor Eiza Gonzalez is getting serious after jetting off to her native Mexico together.

The couple, which was first linked in February (18), was photographed sharing a kiss while enjoying a boat ride on Sunday (01Jul18), as they visited the Muyil Lagoon in the Yucatan Peninsula.

Transformers star Josh was snapped wearing a life jacket over white T-shirt and a pair of matching swimming shorts, complete with a baseball cap and sunglasses, as Baby Driver actress Eiza, who had stripped down to a gunmetal bikini, leaned in and cupped his face for a smooch.

The pair has yet to comment on the budding relationship, but it's Josh's first since announcing his split from estranged wife Fergie. He and the singer revealed they had parted ways in September (17) after eight years of marriage, but they are determined to maintain a friendly bond as they work together to raise their four-year-old son, Axl Jack.

"She's an amazing girl. She really is," Josh told Entertainment Tonight in November. "She's an amazing girl and I think more importantly, she's an amazing mother. She's amazingly talented and we have a great relationship.

"We are parenting our son as healthy (sic) as we can. And she and I get along great."

Fergie echoed the sentiment during a recent interview with the same news show, admitting their plans for shared custody have gone well so far.

"We split it up really balanced," she said. "We're all love and we love each other. We're all cool and just a family... I have a good co-parenting partner, so we work it out."

Eiza is also no stranger to high-profile romances - she was previously linked to dance DJ Calvin Harris in 2016, and Liam Hemsworth in 2013.