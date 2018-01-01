Scarlett Johansson reteaming with Rupert Sanders for Jean Marie Gill biopic

Scarlett Johansson is reteaming with her Ghost in the Shell director Rupert Sanders for a new movie about real-life Pennsylvania lesbian crime boss Jean Marie Gill.

Rub & Tug will chronicle Gill's rise as a kingpin in 1970s Pittsburgh, creating an empire of illicit massage parlours and growing rich as part of an anabolic steroids ring that included American footballers and celebrities, all while masquerading as a man.

The film has been an in-demand project for weeks, with New Regency studio bosses winning an auction to take charge of the movie over five other bidders, according to Deadline.

The rest of the cast has yet to be announced.

Gary Spinelli wrote the script for Rub & Tug and the film will be produced by him, Joel Silver, Tobey Maguire, and Johansson, among others.

Sanders and his leading lady will be hoping their new project will be more successful than their last - Ghost in the Shell was a critical and commercial flop upon its release last year (17), amid casting criticism.

Comic book fans and several Asian-American celebrities criticised the moviemakers for casting Scarlett in a role they insisted should have been filled by an Asian actress.

It wasn't Sanders' first brush with controversy - he wrecked Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson's romance when he enjoyed a brief fling with Stewart while they were working on 2012 film Snow White & The Huntsman.

The affair, which came to light when the couple was caught kissing in a car park, ended the filmmaker's marriage and the Twilight star's relationship with Pattinson.