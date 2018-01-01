Matt Damon circling The King of Oil

Matt Damon is in talks to reunite with his pal John Krasinski and star as late fugitive financier Marc Rich in forthcoming biopic The King of Oil.

Officials at Krasinski's Sunday Night Productions company previously optioned the rights to investigative journalist Daniel Ammann's 2009 release, The King of Oil: The Secret Lives of Marc Rich, which shed light on the rise and fall of the billionaire commodities trader, and now Damon is considering tackling the lead role.

Rich became notorious in 1983, when he was slapped with 65 criminal charges, including tax evasion and making controversial oil deals with Iran during the nation's hostage crisis in the 1970s, but prosecutors were never able to try the case, as the Belgian-born businessman had been in Switzerland at the time of the indictment, and never returned to the U.S.

He hit headlines again on 20 January, 2001, when U.S. President Bill Clinton issued a controversial pardon for Rich on his final day in office. The trader died in Lucerne in 2013, aged 78.

It's not yet known who will direct the Rich biopic, but according to Deadline.com, Krasinski hasn't ruled out taking charge of the film himself, following the huge success of his horror movie A Quiet Place.

He and Damon previously worked together to develop the early idea behind the Oscar-winning drama Manchester By The Sea, while they also teamed up to write and star in 2012 drama Promised Land, directed by Gus Van Sant.

Screenwriting duo Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse, who penned 2016 Jesse Owens biopic Race, have been tapped to adapt Ammann's book for the big screen.

A project release date has not been announced.