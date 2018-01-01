Emily Blunt's Sicario character didn't fit into new sequel

Emily Blunt didn't return for the Sicario sequel because there was no place for her character's "moral guidance" in the new crime thriller, according to director Stefano Sollima.

The British actress portrayed FBI agent Kate Macer in the 2015 original, which was shot by Denis Villeneuve, but she is noticeably absent from the line-up for Sicario: Day of the Soldado, which reunites her co-stars Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro.

Filmmaker Sollima insists the decision had nothing to do with Emily's herself - and it was simply about the gritty storyline.

"Emily Blunt is an amazing actress, but her role was sort of a moral guidance for the audience (in the 2015 release)," he told Business Insider. "In Soldado, we don't have that. This is closer to my vision of storytelling. I prefer not to have a moral guidance for the audience."

Both movies were written by Taylor Sheridan, and ironically, it's the omission of Agent Macer from the follow-up which has divided opinion among fans and critics alike.

However, producer Trent Luckinbill isn't ruling out a return for Blunt for the next planned instalment of the drug cartel franchise.

"I think Taylor certainly has some ideas about all of that, but we're open to that world and certainly would love to bring Emily back," Luckinbill recently told CinemaBlend. "We haven't written the script yet, but yeah it would make a lot of sense. We're all fans of the movie, we've all come to the same conclusion, which is, 'It would be great to see her again.' So I think we're striking up those conversations now."

Sollima has already declared he will not be directing the next sequel, although a replacement has yet to be announced.