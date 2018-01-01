Camila Mendes rules out dating actors

Riverdale star Camila Mendes doesn't like dating fellow actors because they are "emotionally complicated".

The 24-year-old, who plays Veronica Lodge in the teen drama, revealed during a cover interview with Nylon magazine that she dated actors for a while, but came to the realisation that she was better off looking for romance outside of the industry.

"Dating people in the industry is tough," she said. "You only meet people through work and that can be really tough, because you're not necessarily meeting people that you're similar to. It's just people that you're with because you're working on the same project. I've learned to not do that. Thank god nothing bad has ever happened from those experiences.

"I realise that I don't think I like actors. Actors are really emotionally complicated. You would think they would be more in tune with their emotions, but sometimes they're just not. I just really need to get out of this industry with someone who is in a stable environment."

The actress is thought to be dating Victor Houston, given their gushing posts about each other on Instagram in June (18). According to E! News, they went to neighbouring high schools in Florida before reconnecting recently in New York City.

When asked if there was anybody in the picture by Nylon, Camila confessed "there's a prospect" and he wasn't an actor.

"No, and that's, I think, why it's so great," she explained. "It's somebody completely out of the industry. It's funny because I'm more hesitant to talk about it because I don't want him to read this ... I actually would totally talk about it right now, if I didn't feel like, 'Wait, he might read this.'"

Camila's co-star Lili Reinhart was equally reluctant to talk about her relationship with Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse during her recent cover interview with Harper's Bazaar, saying, "I'm not okay talking about my relationship. I'm not going to tell you my love story. That's just not appropriate right now."