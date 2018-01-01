Sterling K. Brown and Lucas Hedges set to star in musical Waves

Sterling K. Brown and Lucas Hedges are reportedly in talks to star in movie musical Waves.

The This Is Us actor and Manchester by the Sea star are in negotiations for lead roles in Trey Edward Shults' latest movie, which he has written and directed, according to Variety. Other castmembers are yet to be confirmed, though production is due to start in Florida in August (18).

The dramatic musical will reportedly be an "energetic, affecting anthem" of contemporary teenage life which follows two young couples as they navigate the "emotional minefield of growing up and falling in love."

The movie will be largely synchronised to music, which will be a mix of iconic contemporary songs alongside an original score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The duo have previously worked together on David Fincher films including Gone Girl, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo as well as The Social Network, for which they won the Oscar for Best Original Score.

Waves will be produced by Kevin Turen and Jim Wilson for independent movie company A24. Shults has worked with the distributor on his previous projects, Krisha and 2017 psychological thriller It Comes at Night, which starred Joel Edgerton.

Brown, who recently appeared in Black Panther, has not shown off his singing chops in a movie, but has proven his abilities a number of times, including when he sung Nickelback's How You Remind Me in a sketch on Saturday Night Live (SNL) in March and when he covered Boyz II Men's Motownphilly in a Facebook video with his Marshall co-stars Chadwick Boseman and Josh Gad.

Oscar nominee Hedges previously admitted to Vulture that he's not "a great singer", even though he had to do so when his character auditions for the school musical in 2017 comedy Lady Bird.

Brown will next be seen in The Predator reboot and The Rhythm Section, while Hedges' upcoming films include Boy Erased and Jonah Hill's directorial debut Mid '90s.