Kevin Spacey under investigation for new sexual misconduct allegations in London

Embattled actor Kevin Spacey is facing new accusations of sexual misconduct in London.

The Oscar winner has been accused of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct ever since Anthony Rapp claimed Spacey pinned him down on a bed in his apartment when the Star Trek: Discovery castmember was just 14.

The claims, which were made public in late October (17), cost the acting veteran his starring role on Netflix drama series House of Cards and he was replaced by Christopher Plummer in Ridley Scott's Getty family kidnapping movie All the Money in the World, while police in the U.K. have since also launched investigations into a number of other criminal complaints made against Spacey.

And now Spacey is being investigated for three more allegations.

According to TMZ, two alleged victims made a report in February and another launched claims against the actor in April (18). The allegations revolve around incidents that reportedly took place in Westminster in 1996, Lambeth in 2008, and Gloucester in 2013.

Meanwhile, an unnamed man previously filed a complaint against Spacey in December (17), alleging the actor sexually assaulted him in London in 2005. Officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command launched an investigation.

London cops were already investigating two similar complaints lodged against Spacey, who was artistic director at The Old Vic theatre from 2004 to 2015. Theatre bosses have received over 20 complaints against Spacey since Rapp's revelation.

Prosecutors in California are also reportedly reviewing a sex crimes case against the actor, which was presented to lawmakers in April by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. According to editors at NBC, it is now under review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office's Sex Crimes Task Force.