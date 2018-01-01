NEWS Lili Reinhart will never chat about Cole Sprouse romance Newsdesk Share with :







Riverdale star Lili Reinhart has urged reporters and interviewers to stop asking her about her romance with co-star Cole Sprouse, because her private life is off-limits.



The 21-year-old has reportedly been dating the former child star for months, but neither have confirmed rumours or spoken about photos published online that seem to suggest they are an item.



And now, in a new interview with Harpers Bazaar, Lili makes it clear that no publication will ever get the low-down on her private life.



"I'm not OK talking about my relationship," she states. "I’m not going to tell you my love story. That's just not appropriate right now."



And she admits her sudden international fame thanks to a hit TV show is more than a little strange for a girl from Cleveland, Ohio.



"I don’t act to be famous," she tells the magazine. "I just am a performer.



"People knew who I was in Hawaii, and people knew who I was in Paris. My castmates have gone all over the world and people recognise them. It’s on a global scale.



"I'm a blonde white girl. I have sunglasses on and a hat. How do people look at me, and in an instant, they know (who I am)? People are seeing my face that much... It's something I can't wrap my head around. I don't know how you ever can."



Her new level of fame really hit home when it was suggested she was pregnant earlier this year, when a few unflattering photos appeared online.



"People will always have something to say, I’ve accepted that," she explains. "It doesn't mean it's not frustrating when people say those things. It's not like it just rolls off my back."



She has previously denied the rumours, telling Entertainment Tonight, "It was bugging me and at first it was really upsetting. I'm 21, I'm not pregnant, I don’t want people to think I'm pregnant if I'm not pregnant. It did take a hit to my self-esteem for a second and then I kind of picked myself back up and said, 'I'm not going to let this ruin my day!'"

