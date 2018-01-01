Paris Jackson wins restraining order against alleged stalker

Model and actress Paris Jackson has been granted a protective order against an alleged stalker.

Michael Jackson's daughter claims Nicholas Lewis Stevens showed up at a recording studio unannounced in June (18), while she was working there.

During a brief chat, he allegedly told her he had stopped by the place on multiple occasions, and once waited 15 hours for her to arrive.

As the alarm bells rang, one of Paris' friends asked Stevens why he had been waiting for Jackson, to which he allegedly replied, "What the f**k does it look like I'm doing here? I'm stalking your b**ch", according to court documents.

The police were then called to the studio and Stevens was detained after reportedly threatening Paris' life, telling her, "By midnight it will all be over... The way it ends is with her or with a shotgun."

In her documents, Paris claims he often tweeted her too, insisting they were soulmates.

Jackson won a temporary restraining order against Stevens on Tuesday (03Jul18) and he has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from her and cut any type of communication until a hearing later this month (Jul18).

News of the restraining order comes just days after the death of Paris beloved grandfather Joe Jackson, who members of the family remembered at a private ceremony on Monday (02Jul18), when Joe was laid to rest in the same California cemetery as his late son, Michael.

A source close to the family told Billboard he was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California.

"Your life’s work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live," his 20-year-old granddaughter Paris wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. "I will cherish every moment with you til the day i die, especially our last moments."