Amber Tamblyn had 'difficult conversations' with husband over racism and sexism allegations

Amber Tamblyn is proud her husband David Cross was able to see the error of his ways and "change" after he was accused of racism and sexism.

Comedienne/actress Charlyne Yi alleged Cross asked her if she spoke English after he insulted her and used racial epithets against her when they first met several years ago. Cross subsequently apologised, but insisted he didn't remember the incident with Yi.

"Basically he was rightfully accused of doing something racist to the comedienne, Charlyne Yi," Tamblyn told Sam Sanders in an interview on NPR's It's Been a Minute. "You know, I think the jokes that work for white guys and their white guy comedian friends don't work, always, for women of colour."

In May (18), Cross once again hit headlines when he appeared to defend Jeffrey Tambor's on-set outburst towards his Arrested Development co-star Jessica Walter.

The 54-year-old apologised again and Amber claims he knew he needed to rethink his approach after she had a series of "difficult conversations" with him about the #MeToo movement, which launched last year to highlight sexual misconduct.

"Believe me, his eyes are open to that now, if they weren't before," she said. "And this is what it took to have that change. Some men don't change. The thing I can say about David, that I love so much about him, is that he changes."

"Part of his introspection and his sensitivity is that he's aware of that," she added. "And I think, same thing goes for the... talking over Jessica Walter's incident that happened recently (on) the Arrested Development press tour. I think it was a similar experience where... it's just a continual sense of getting them (men) to open their eyes and getting them to see either how they're helping or they're not helping. I helped him to see..."