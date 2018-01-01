Sofia Vergara's ex directing film about landmark abortion rights case

Sofia Vergara's ex-fiance Nick Loeb is making his directorial debut with a film about the landmark U.S. Supreme court decision Roe v. Wade.

The movie, starring Jon Voight, Robert Davi, and Stacey Dash, will reportedly centre on the 1973 court case, which legalised abortion in America.

The film began production in New Orleans, Louisiana last month (Jun18) and will wrap principal photography around 15 July (18). Nick explains he has been shooting the movie under a fake name to ensure he is able to obtain filming locations.

"We were told we were rejected (to shoot at Louisiana State University) due to our content, even though it will be a PG-rated film," he tells The Hollywood Reporter. "They refused to put it in writing, but they told us on the phone it was due to content."

Loeb also claims something similar happened at his alma mater, Tulane University, and at a synagogue in New Orleans, but university officials insist logistics were the problem with the shoot.

Nick also alleges some actors have stepped away from the movie because of its pro-life content.

"We had to replace three local actors, including one who was to play Norma McCorvey (Jane Roe), even after she begged for the role," he says.

For Loeb, the issue is near to his heart because he is currently battling his famous ex for custody of their two frozen embryos.

"(Roe v. Wade) is one of the most controversial political decisions in history," he adds. "It divides us and makes us uncomfortable. I have my own pro-life issue going on with my fight over embryos, but no one has really told the whole truth about Roe v. Wade in a film.

"When I delved into this, I discovered conspiracy theories, fake news, made-up statistics and a whole lot of people involved who switched their positions from pro-choice to pro-life, including Norma."