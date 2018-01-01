Miles Teller lands Top Gun: Maverick role - report

Actor Miles Teller has reportedly beaten the competition to star alongside Tom Cruise in the long-awaited Top Gun sequel.

The Whiplash star was said to be facing off with X-Men: First Class' Nicholas Hoult and Hidden Figures actor Glen Powell to play the new onscreen sidekick of Cruise's hotshot pilot Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell, with all three recently attending screen tests in Florida.

According to Variety.com, Teller has since soared above Hoult and Powell to clinch the part, portraying the son of Nick 'Goose' Bradshaw, the character originated by Anthony Edwards, who was killed off in the 1986 military drama.

The Maze Runner's Dylan O'Brien and Zoey 101 actor Austin Butler were also considered for the role, according to reports, before the shortlist was whittled down to the final three.

Paramount studio officials have yet to comment on the casting news.

Twins Aaron and Adam Weiss previously shared the role of the young Bradley Bradshaw in filmmaker Tony Scott's original Top Gun, with Meg Ryan portraying his mother, Carole.

Production on Top Gun: Maverick began at the end of May (18), as Cruise reunited with his Oblivion director Joseph Kosinski to start work on the movie on location near San Diego, California.

Filming has reportedly been paused as Cruise prepares to embark on a global press tour for Mission: Impossible - Fallout, but once he gets back on set, he will be also be joined by Val Kilmer, who was recently confirmed to be returning as Maverick's rival pilot, Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky.

Top Gun: Maverick, which will feature Cruise's character serving as a mentor for a new generation of young U.S. Navy fighter pilots, is scheduled to launch in movie theatres next summer (Jul19).