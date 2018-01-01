Vanessa Kirby joining The Fast and the Furious spin-off

Actress Vanessa Kirby is reportedly close to signing on to star in The Fast and the Furious spin-off Hobbs and Shaw.

The Crown star will appear opposite Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in the film, which is being directed by Deadpool 2 filmmaker David Leitch. According to Variety, Kirby will play an MI-5 agent, who just happens to be the sister of Statham's character Deckard Shaw.

The script for the spin-off has been written by Chris Morgan, while Johnson, Statham, and Neal Moritz will produce.

Filming is slated to begin later this year (18), but plot details are being kept under wraps. However in May (18), Leitch revealed his film would be about more than just fast cars.

"We really do want to set off on our own specific journey with these characters," the Hobbs and Shaw filmmaker said according to Cinema Blend. "If you look at the worlds that they come from in the franchise, they're not from the street racing world. The first movies in Fast, it was all about street racing, and then it became sort of a heist franchise, and then it became a spy franchise.

"I think Jason's character is definitely from the spy world, and Dwayne's character is more of an agent, right? Working with the government. We're going to lean more into their worlds. But I think we still want the same sort of level of spectacle and fun that the Fast (movies) have."

Meanwhile, franchise stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, and Tyrese Gibson will reunite for a ninth Fast & Furious instalment, which will hit theatres in 2020. The 10th and final film in the series will be released the following year.