Nikki Bella: 'John Cena and I are just friends right now'

Nikki Bella is setting the record straight about her relationship with ex-fiance John Cena, insisting they are just friends.

The couple called off its wedding in April (18), but Nikki and John reunited for the first time as part of reality show Total Bellas, running into each other backstage at the taping of WWE's Raw 25th anniversary event in New York City in May (18).

After their awkward reunion, sources told Us Weekly magazine they decided to give the relationship another try.

"Nikki called off the wedding so she could have more time to make a decision with what she wanted in life," an insider told the publication. "Calling off the wedding was the right decision at the moment and their relationship only grew from it. It didn't mean that any love was lost, or that they lost any feelings for one another, but they both have realised that they love each other and want to be with one another."

A representative for the pair also seemingly confirmed the rumours of a reconciliation were accurate, stating to ET Online in May, "Nikki Bella and John Cena are working on their relationship and taking it day by day. They appreciate all of their fans and their continued support."

However, Nikki is now clarifying all the chatter, insisting their relationship is platonic.

"Because I am a reality star, and I do have a reality show... I feel like I have to... say what's the update on John and I, but right now we're just friends," she says in a video post on her blog. "I think it's hard for people to understand because we film and then things get shown a few months after and I think people are like, 'Are they together? Are they not...?'"