Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton call out 'creepy' strangers visiting home

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton have taken to social media to call out strangers who turn up at their house uninvited.

The Walking Dead star issued a public warning on Twitter to fans who had been paying a visit to their home and knocking on their front door, reminding them that they have security in place and their actions are being caught on surveillance cameras.

"Dear people that think it's a solid plan to come to our house, take pictures, drive up to (our) house, knock on door... it's not a good plan. It's rude and creepy. Respect our privacy please. And... you're being recorded," Jeffrey, who plays Negan in the hit TV series, wrote on Tuesday (03Jul18).

His wife, former One Tree Hill star Hilarie, shared his tweet, and added, "Nothing makes me angrier."

Jeffrey and Hilarie are parents to son Gus, eight, and a baby girl named George, who was born in February.

Their warning comes just days after Hilarie celebrated her 36th birthday on Sunday, and was surprised by her husband when she had a stopover at an airport in Atlanta, Georgia - the city where The Walking Dead is filmed.

"Woke up at 4am to travel with my kids. Landed in Atlanta to make my connection," she recalled, besides a picture of her family. "Heard a deep whisper in my ear as someone snuck up behind me. 'Happy Birthday, Lady'. @jeffreydeanmorgan had surprised me and I burst into tears right there in the middle of the airport walkway.

"Came home. Played with our kids. Watched George belly laugh at her daddy's antics. Gus said, 'I like it when the four of us are together.' Me too, kid. Me too.

"I took an indulgent nap and woke up surrounded by my family. It is my greatest happiness... Today has been the best day."