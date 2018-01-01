Suzanne Somers defends Morgan Freeman against sexual misconduct accusations

Actress Suzanne Somers is defending Morgan Freeman against sexual misconduct accusations, insisting he is just a "flirt".

The 81-year-old star was accused of sexual misconduct as part of a CNN report in May (18), with accounts from 16 people, eight of whom were reportedly victims of his bad behaviour, suggesting he had acted inappropriately on the sets of movies, on the promotional trail, and while working at his production company, Revelations Entertainment.

Freeman quickly apologised, insisting his comments and behaviour were never meant to offend.

"I am devastated that 80 years of my life is at risk of being undermined, in the blink of an eye, by Thursday's media reports," a statement from the Glory star read. "All victims of assault and harassment deserve to be heard. And we need to listen to them. But it is not right to equate horrific incidents of sexual assault with misplaced compliments or humour..."

Suzanne is now speaking out in support of Freeman, insisting he is just a "flirt", using the scandal hanging over him to highlight the problems in the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct, which launched following the publication of an expose about disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, which detailed his decades of inappropriate behaviour.

She tells news show The Ingraham Angle. "Morgan Freeman's a big flirt. I know him really well. He sees you and he'll like your dress and he'll like your hair, and he'll like a lot of things."

"I hope the dance doesn't stop," she adds. "It's seduction. It's flirting. All those things are really fun. So I hope there's a way we can find a nice medium with that."