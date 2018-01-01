Ellen DeGeneres and Cythnia Nixon highlight refugee crisis on Independence Day

Ellen DeGeneres, Cynthia Nixon and Common were among the stars who took time out of America's Independence Day celebrations to protest President Donald Trump's immigration policy on Wednesday (04Jul18).

The Finding Dory star took to Twitter to shed light on the U.S. leader's controversial stance, while wishing followers a happy 4th of July.

"This country of immigrants, religious refugees, outcasts and dreamers has come a long way. Let’s keep going," DeGeneres said, while activist and actress Cynthia Nixon, who recently announced a political run in New York, also took to the social media site to share her support for those affected by Trump's zero-tolerance policy towards immigrants, which has prompted customs officials to separate families at the border between Mexico and the U.S. in recent weeks.

"The #FourthofJuly is a day to celebrate everything that makes America great. So that’s what I’m going to do," she wrote.

"Now is not the time to give up. It’s time to keep marching forward and, every day, ask the question, 'Does ‘we the people’ include all of us?'" the Sex and the City star added.

Rapper Common echoed Nixon's statement, posting: "Happy 4th of July! Remember, there is nothing more patriotic than protest."

He added a quote from the late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall: "To protest against injustice is the foundation of all our American democracy."

Director Ava DuVernay retweeted a post shared by Trump, in which he boasted, "Happy Fourth of July... Our Country is doing GREAT!" The Wrinkle in Time filmmaker scoffed: "Happy Fourth of You Lie."

Trump recently signed an executive order banning the separation of families, and authorities are in the process of reuniting minors with their parents. More than 2,300 children have reportedly been separated from their parents after illegally crossing into the U.S. from Mexico since Trump's crackdown began.