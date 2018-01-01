Christina Ricci has no regrets about growing up in the spotlight

Actress Christina Ricci has no regrets about living her life in the public eye from the age of 10.

The former child star, who rose to fame in films like Mermaids and The Addams Family films in the early 1990s, has fond memories of being on set for much of her childhood.

"I've had some incredible experiences and loved working as a child," she tells People magazine. "I have to say The Addams Family movies were... they were, like, glory days for me as a 10 and 12-year-old. Those were great movies to be on."

"I loved working," she adds. "I loved being a kid who had a talent. I loved being good at something. I loved all that positive reinforcement I got every day. I loved getting to use my imagination in a way that really created things. It was incredible to be able to do that so young.”

Now 38, Christina still enjoys being associated with her The Addams Family character, Wednesday Addams, decades after playing the role of the creepy kid.

"People like to show me pictures of themselves or others dressed up as me," she says. "Keep it coming! I think it's great. I couldn't be more proud to have been a part of creating a character who just lives on so strongly. It surprises me!"

Ricci has also enjoyed sharing the screen with a steady stream of A-listers, admitting she felt most privileged to work with Cher on Mermaids.

"Cher was the most famous actress I’ve worked with, and it was my first movie," she said. "She was so open and so incredibly kind and generous. I learned a ton from her. I could ask her directly, 'How do you do it? How do you make yourself cry?' and she would try to help me learn how to do it. She was great."