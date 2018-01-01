Alison Brie thankful for female-run GLOW set amid #MeToo movement

Actress Alison Brie is relieved to be working on the female-run set of wrestling drama GLOW as sexual misconduct scandals continue to plague Hollywood.

The former Mad Men star has been a vocal supporter of campaigns like the #MeToo and Time's Up movements, which emerged at the end of 2017 to stamp out inappropriate behaviour in the workplace, following the downfall of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein last October.

Similar accusations of sexual harassment and/or assault against stars, including Kevin Spacey, director James Toback, Jeremy Piven, Ed Westwick, and even her brother-in-law, James Franco, have continued to hit headlines, but Brie counts herself "incredibly lucky" as she doesn't have to worry about facing such dramas while filming GLOW, as showrunners Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch have made all cast and crew members feel so protected.

"More than anything, I felt so incredibly lucky to be on this set at this time," she tells The Hollywood Reporter. "Mostly because I'm surrounded by incredible women who are in a power position and it's such a warm, safe space in which to create. That's been a major relief as all of this stuff has been coming out.

"We're lucky that we didn't have to go to work every day with that nervous anxiety, wondering if some horrible story was going to come out about someone we were working with. That feeling that so many women have to work in scary environments and ours is the opposite."

The story line for GLOW's new second season also tackles themes like harassment and empowerment for women, timely topics which Brie finds particularly important to address onscreen as a female navigating the professional wrestling scene in the 1980s.

The star, who is married to actor Dave Franco, adds, "We also tell stories about women going through what a lot of women are currently talking about, so it feels incredibly valuable to work on a show that is written from the female perspective and can analyze all different themes about working in this industry and struggling as an actress."