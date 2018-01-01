Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith prefer 'life partners' over term married

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have stopped referring to themselves as married, and instead prefer to use the term "life-partners".

The 49-year-old actor and rapper revealed in an interview on TIDAL’s Rap Radar podcast that he and his actress wife have pretty much discarded their use of the term “married” when talking about their relationship.

Despite the frequent rumours of impending divorce faced by the couple, Will insisted that his union with Jada is for life, and nothing will ever come between them.

“We don’t even say we’re married anymore. We refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realise you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life,” he shared on the podcast. “There’s no deal breakers. There’s nothing she could do — ever.

"Nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death and it feels so good to get to that space.”

The Independence Day star's comments come after Jada told radio show Sway in the Morning last month (Jun18) that her husband can "rely on me for the rest of his life, period".

"Here's the thing about Will and I — (we) are family. That is never going down. It’s just not. Ever,” the 46-year-old told host Sway. "We are family. Take out all that whole marriage/relationship c**p, at the end of the day, Will and I are family. I am going to hold him down, doesn’t matter.”

In the wide-ranging interview, Will, who has won a legion of new fans of late on social media, is planning a musical comeback.

He recently gave fans a taster of a new song, To The Clique, on which he slammed the constant divorce chatter plaguing the couple.

“I just started writing again, just trying to find the way to say the stuff that’s in my mind,” he said on the podcast. “I’m burning again creatively, and I have outlets that I’ve never had before.

“That’s the thing that’s gonna be new and different and interesting about the music that I create going forward.”