Sacha Baron Cohen teases Trump University-themed project

Sacha Baron Cohen has teased a mysterious Trump University-themed project on social media.

The British actor and comedian, known for characters such as Ali G and Borat Sagdiyev, took to Twitter on Wednesday (04Jul18) to share a cryptic video which takes aim at U.S. President Donald Trump and his now-defunct education company that ran a real estate training programme from 2005 until 2010.

Titled A Message from Donald J. Trump, the Fourth of July video begins with footage of Trump talking about Cohen, referring to him as a "third-grade character".

"This third-grade character named Sacha Baron Cohen, I only wish that he would've been punched in the face so many times. Right now, he'd be in a hospital," Trump states to the camera as an image of Cohen's face is superimposed on the screen. "It was disgraceful. He ought to be fired immediately."

A picture of the American flag with the words, "He's back as you've never seen him before," then flashes onto the screen, with Trump heard in the background commenting, "Sacha Baron Cohen, go to school! Learn about being funny. You don't know s**t."

The words, "Sacha graduates soon," then appear along with the Trump University logo.

Cohen has not yet commented further on the video. However, the 46-year-old star has feuded with the American leader previously, as in 2003 he interviewed Trump in character as Ali G for an episode of his satirical series Da Ali G Show.

Ali attempted to sell Trump, who was then starring on the TV show The Apprentice, "ice cream gloves".

Trump later wrote about the joke on Twitter in 2012, claiming: "I never fall for scams. I am the only person who immediately walked out of my Ali G interview."

However, during an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2016, Cohen alleged that Trump listened to Ali's full pitch.

"He claims that he did (walk out). He claims that he saw through the interview. But actually, he was there for about seven minutes," he said.

Cohen is currently in the pre-production stages of TV miniseries The Spy and is also attached to appear in movie Mandrake the Magician.