Kendall Jenner introduces Ben Simmons to family at Independence Day party

Kendall Jenner appears to have introduced her sportsman boyfriend Ben Simmons to her family after attending sister Khloe Kardashian's Independence Day party together.

New mum Khloe and her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player Tristan Thompson, hosted a backyard bash at their Los Angeles home on Wednesday (04Jul18), in celebration of the American holiday, when Kendall was spotted cosying up to the Philadelphia 76ers star.

Khloe shared a number of social media posts from the gathering, and one video clip revealed the smiling model and reality TV regular in a loving embrace as she sat closely behind Ben and wrapped her legs around him while they chatted with other pals.

It's the first time the new couple has been seen hanging out with other members of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians clan, although big sisters Kourtney and Kim were noticeably absent from the pool party as they enjoyed their own vacations.

Kim Kardashian revealed she spent the holiday on the water as she attempted wakeboarding for the first time, while Kourtney is continuing her European adventure in Italy with her boyfriend Younes Benjima.

Kendall and Ben have been linked since May (18), when reports initially suggested the basketball ace had started dating the 22-year-old runway regular while he was still with singer Tinashe.

Ben, 21, has yet to comment on the cheating allegations, but it seems he has fallen hard for Kendall, as the pair is said to have moved in together for the summer, renting out a luxury five-bedroom, six-bathroom Los Angeles apartment for a whopping $25,000 (£19,000) per month.