Victoria's Secret stunner Izabel Goulart engaged

Model Izabel Goulart is engaged to German soccer star Kevin Trapp.



The Brazilian beauty announced the big news via Instagram on Thursday (05Jul18), days after her new fiance's German team were dumped out of the World Cup in the biggest shock of the tournament so far.



Trapp, who plays his club football for French team Paris Saint-German, is the German team's goalkeeper.



"Soon to be Mrs Trapp," Izabel wrote beneath a video of herself showing off her new engagement ring. "When you meet the one who changes your life in every sense then you are sure that he is the right one!"



The 33-year-old Victoria's Secret stunner and Trapp, 27, have been dating since 2015.



She recently revealed their love life revolves around soccer, explaining, "Kevin and I make love a lot - four or five times a week. But if he has played an important game and loses, I can make myself beautiful, have my nails done and wear my best lingerie - and there still won't be any sex."



To make matters worse, Goulart was spotted at the World Cup in Russia with fellow Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio, cheering on their national team, who are now the favourites to win the competition after beating Mexico 2-0 earlier this week (beg02Jul18). Brazil take on Belgium in the quarter finals on Friday (06Jul18).



It's not a big surprise that Izabel has found her soulmate in a soccer star, because sports have always been a big part of her life.



Back in 2016, she told Vogue.com, "Growing up, I was always the tallest girl in the class, so volleyball and basketball came naturally to me."



She was also one of the ambassadors for the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

