Dwayne Johnson's Skyscraper set was full of baby talk

Dwayne Johnson and his Skyscraper co-star Neve Campbell bonded quickly on set after learning they would both become parents again during filming.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star discovered his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, was pregnant with the couple's second child while he was working on the new action thriller last year (17).

"This was one of those movies that was very special, because we (he and Lauren) found out that we were having a baby on Skyscraper," Dwayne told breakfast show Good Morning America during a joint interview with Neve.

He soon found out he wasn't the only one with exciting news to share, as Neve and her longtime partner, actor J.J. Feild, were in the process of expanding their family, too.

"Neve and I spoke about her adopting a baby at that time," explained Dwayne, revealing he became one of the first people to be let in on her family secret.

The actress only went public with the news last week (29Jun18), when she announced they had welcomed a baby boy named Raynor, a brother for their six-year-old son Caspian, earlier this year (18), and Johnson was one of the first people to congratulate the couple, sending a "beautiful" gift basket to Neve and J.J.'s home.

And there was even more baby excitement on the Skyscraper set when filmmaker Rawson Thurber became a dad during the movie's production.

"Our writer/director Rawson Thurber FaceTimed his wife, as she gave birth, on set," Johnson said, "so there was (sic) a lot of babies on Skyscraper; a lot of Skyscraper babies!"

Dwayne and Lauren welcomed little Tiana Gia Johnson in April (18). She joins their two-year-old daughter Jasmine, and 16-year-old Simone, Johnson's daughter from his first marriage to Dany Garcia.