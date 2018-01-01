Kim Kardashian regrets flaunting engagement ring after enduring Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian wishes she had been more cautious about flaunting her engagement ring on social media as photos she posted led to her Paris robbery ordeal.

The reality star, who became engaged to Kanye West in 2013, took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion at the time by showing off the $4.5 million (£3.4 million) Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring, but now, looking back, the reality star admits she gave thieves a prize to go after.

"When you get engaged, you want to post the photo of your ring," she tells Wealthsimple. "I mean, that’s natural, no matter what size ring, where it comes from. Everyone does that.”

But ever since the harrowing 2016 ordeal, during which Kim was bound, gagged and held at gunpoint as thugs ransacked her Paris hotel room and stole $11 million (£8.3 million) worth of electronics and jewellery - including the 20-carat

ring, the 37-year-old has learned to hold back online.

"It’s just what I have to do to make me feel safe or make me able to sleep at night," she says. "I think that had to happen after what happened in Paris.

"I never say my whereabouts, and if I do, I make sure there is tons of security outside. I will do something, save it, and then post it when I leave."

The same is true when it comes to protecting her home.

"At home I have multiple security people," she says. "I need someone on every edge of my property. I live in a gated community, and I have them right at my gate. Someone came in yesterday, a friend, and was like, 'Do you always have security standing outside your door? Because you never did before'. And I was like, "Yeah, 24/7'."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians beauty has also found that the terrifying experience in Paris pushed her to enjoy being in the moment more, rather than promoting her life online.

"I think I really attribute that experience that I had in Paris to helping me shut down and completely not worry about the digital world and live in the moment and at home and with my kids and my family and my husband," she reveals.