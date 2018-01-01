Shoplifters stealing big box office numbers in Japan after Cannes win

The Cannes Film Festival's 2018 Palme D'Or winning movie, Shoplifters, is stealing big box office numbers in Japan.

The film has become director Hirokazu Kore-eda's biggest hit to date, passing the figures posted by his 2013 movie Like Father, Like Son.

It has passed $29 million (GBP22 million) at the domestic box office in just four weeks, which is unheard of for a non-blockbuster in Japan.

According to Deadline, Shoplifters is already the seventh biggest movie released in the country this year. It spent two weeks at number one before it was toppled by Solo: A Star Wars Story.

More than 2.6 million film fans have now seen the movie about the fortunes of a struggling family who take in a street orphan, while critics have raved about Kore-eda's attempt to make a movie about the problems facing modern day Japan, attacking the nation's labour conditions and welfare.

The film, which stars Kore-eda regulars Lily Franky and Kirin Kiki, has reportedly upset Japan’s Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, and he was further ticked off when the director snubbed an invitation to screen his film at the culture ministry.

Shoplifters was named the best film at Cannes by a jury that this year included Cate Blanchett, Kristen Stewart, Lea Seydoux and filmmakers Ava DuVernay and Denis Villeneuve. It beat out Spike Lee's acclaimed BlacKkKlansman, which picked up the Jury Prize, but Kore-eda was beaten to the Best Director trophy by Cold War's Pawel Pawlikowski.

Shoplifters will be released across Asia later this month (Jul18) and it will hit U.S. cinemas in November.