Dwayne Johnson warns of soaring heart rates during Skyscraper screenings

Dwayne Johnson has warned fans with a fear of heights not to watch his new movie Skyscraper alone, because early previews have sent some viewers' heart rates soaring.

The actor explains audience members have started to wear Fitbit activity trackers to screenings of the intense film to monitor their physical reactions to the action thriller, in which Johnson's character faces a race against time to save his family from Hong Kong's tallest building, after it comes under attack by terrorists.

"This Fitbit thing is a very real thing that's happening, we've been calling it a 'Fitbit phenomenon,'" he shared on breakfast show Good Morning America.

"What's happening is people are going in with their Fitbits, and they've been reporting that their heart rates are over 100 sitting down! So, if you have a fear heights or vertigo, you wanna take a friend."

But his co-star Neve Campbell, who plays his onscreen wife, insists the emotional "rollercoaster" is all worth it.

"I think people who say they are scared of heights are struggling a little bit (during screenings), but I think it's just... extra adrenaline to watch the movie," she smiled. "It's a real rollercoaster ride, and real fun to watch (sic)."

Sending a message to vertigo-afflicted fans, she added, "Good luck, you might need to close your eyes!"

The new project, which opens on Friday (06Jul18), was written and directed by Rawson Thurber, with Johnson also serving as a producer, and he previously revealed filmmakers called in one of the world's top architects to turn their building design dreams into a reality onscreen.

"We hired Adrian Smith - one of the most notable architects in the world to help us consult and design the tallest and most advanced building on earth. THE PEARL," he revealed in an Instagram post last month (Jun18).

Sharing Smith's credentials, he boasted, "Adrian famously designed the Burj Khalifa in Dubai (legit tallest building in the world) as well as the building that will eventually surpass that - the Jeddah Tower, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia."

Dwayne went on to call fictional The Pearl "The Perfect Building".