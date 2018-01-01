Joe Johnston added as co-director on Disney's Nutcracker movie

Joe Johnston will share a directing credit with Lasse Hallstrom on The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

The filmmaker, known for his work on movies such as Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, Jumanji and Captain America: The First Avenger, has signed on to act as a co-director on Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of the classic tale, starring Keira Knightley as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Mackenzie Foy as Clara.

While The Cider House Rules director Hallstrom was originally hired to helm the flick, Johnston was employed last December (17) to help with reshoots, which lasted a month, and the pair have now decided to share the director's credit.

"It was an absolute blessing to have Joe Johnston step in when it became clear that I wouldn't be available for reshoots," Hallstrom said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Joe is the ultimate expert in visual effects and I enjoyed collaborating with him on this film."

On the finished film, Hallstrom's name will appear first and Johnston's second on the title card. The move is unusual as officials at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) typically allow only one director to be credited, except in cases of established teams like Joel and Ethan Cohen or Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

While the move is unconventional, Johnston is thrilled with the outcome.

"I watched an early cut of The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, and I saw something unique and fresh," he added. "When I was asked to direct the remaining elements, I saw an opportunity to complete Lasse's wonderful and wildly inventive vision. I know we'll both be proud of the end result."

Based on E. T. A. Hoffmann's The Nutcracker and the Mouse King and composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's ballet The Nutcracker, the new movie is due to hit cinemas from late October.