Kate Winslet and Diane Keaton teaming on new film - report

Kate Winslet and Diane Keaton are reportedly set to star in a movie together.

The Hollywood A-listers have been recruited by director Roger Michell and will play a mother and daughter pairing in a dark family drama called Blackbird, according to Daily Mail entertainment columnist Baz Bamigboye.

While the film is to be set in the United States, shooting will apparently begin in the United Kingdom from September (18).

Should the film go ahead, it will mark the first time Kate and Diane have collaborated. However, the Annie Hall star has previously worked with Roger for 2010's Morning Glory, in which she starred alongside Rachel McAdams and Harrison Ford.

The South African filmmaker is also the brains behind hit films including Notting Hill and Le Week-End, while also receiving critical acclaim for his most recent screen offering, Nothing Like A Dame, a documentary which follows the careers of Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Joan Plowright and Eileen Atkins.

Diane has recently graced cinema screens in Bill Holderman's directorial debut Book Club, alongside Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen.

Whereas Kate's most recent screen appearance was in 2017 when she starred in Woody Allen's Coney Island drama Wonder Wheel. She has since lent her voice to upcoming animation Manou the Swift, while also reuniting with Titanic's James Cameron to film the hotly anticipated Avatar 2. Additionally, she has landed a role in Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin, as part of an all-star cast including Gerard Butler, James Franco and Whoopi Goldberg.

Between Kate and Diane, the pair has racked up nine Academy Award nominations and two wins.