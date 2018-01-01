NEWS Hilary Duff's son gives her an accidental black eye Newsdesk Share with :







Actress/singer Hilary Duff is sporting a black eye after an accidental run-in with her son.



The Younger star, who is pregnant with her second child, took to Instagram on Thursday (05Jul18) to share a snap of the slight bruising above her right eye, which she received from her six-year-old boy Luca while celebrating America's Independence Day holiday on Wednesday.



"Lukie gave me a pretty sweet black eye for the fourth!" she captioned the Instagram Stories post. "It was an accident but sure hurt like a muther (sic)."



Hilary didn't explain how the incident occurred, but she and her loved ones appeared to mark the holiday with a pool party, as she also uploaded a photo of herself wearing a red, white, and blue garland with a black bikini, showing off her growing baby bump, as she leaned in for a kiss with her boyfriend, Matthew Koma.



She simply captioned the sweet shot with a series of red and blue heart emojis.



Duff announced her pregnancy news via the social media site last month (Jun18), when she first displayed her rounded belly and revealed they are expecting a little girl.



"Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn't be more excited!!!!!!," she wrote beside a picture of the happy couple.



She and music producer Koma have been dating on and off since 2016.



Hilary shares Luca with her ex-husband, former ice hockey star Mike Comrie. They split in 2014, after three years of marriage, and finalised their divorce in February, 2016, but have remained close friends.

