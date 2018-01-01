Tyler Perry surprises Tiffany Haddish with brand new Tesla

Filmmaker Tyler Perry has reduced comedienne Tiffany Haddish to tears after surprising her with a brand new car.

The actress has made no secret about always wanting to own a Tesla, and she was even gifted a rental for a day as a 38th birthday present by talk show host Ellen DeGeneres in December (17), although she previously admitted she has yet to book the free electric car hire.

Now it appears Tiffany will no longer have to drive a rental, as on Friday (06Jul18), she revealed Tyler had treated her to her very own Tesla Model X, a car worth around $80,000 (£60,200).

She took to Instagram to post the video message she had received from the actor/director last week (ends29Jun18), when Tyler explained he wanted to celebrate Tiffany's career success by treating her to her dream vehicle - because he knows how frugal she is, having only scored her big break last year (17) with the box office smash Girls Trip.

"So when your career starts to take off, you start making a little money, and you worry, like, 'Oh my god, is this is...?'," he began in the video footage. "So you start putting all the money aside, you don't want to spend any money. I know that feeling, I've been there."

"I know you've been talking about this for a long time, I was trying to talk you into going to get it, I told you to call the dealership and have them bring the car to you," he continued. "You're like, 'I don't have time, I don't have time!' but I know what the real deal is. The real deal is, you gotta be OK with spending a little bit of money, so I wanted to gift this to you and say, 'You deserve it, and I'm excited for you and all that's going on.'

"So, let me show you exactly what's going on here," Tyler smiled, as he held up a Tesla box containing the car keys.

He then took the camera outside to show off the blue Tesla decorated with a big red bow, which was parked in his Los Angeles driveway.

"Love you Tiffany, proud of you girl," he said. "Call me. It's all yours. It's here in L.A. waiting for you."

Sharing her reaction to the huge surprise, Tiffany admitted the generous gesture from Tyler, the director of her upcoming dramatic comedy Nobody's Fool, really touched her heart.

"So I got this message from my friend and Big Brother @tylerperry a week ago," the funnywoman captioned the Perry video. "When I tell you I cried so hard. I almost couldn't believe it.

"1st off a man has never bought me a car out right. I have always had to make payments. This was just out the kindness of his heart And probably tired of me talking about it all the time and I didn't have to do anything for it but a Great job in our New Movie Nobody's Fool (sic)."

"Thank God for kind people that want to spread happiness," she added. "I am now on my way to see if this is Really (true)! Cause I am still waiting on the one @theellenshow said they would let me use for a week (sic)."