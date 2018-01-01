Kevin Hart's wife shares loving birthday tribute online

Kevin Hart's wife Eniko celebrated the actor's 39th birthday on Friday (06Jul18) with a heartfelt dedication online, almost a year after their marriage was rocked by his cheating scandal.

The model took to Instagram to mark the occasion by posting a photo of herself alongside the star and their seven-month-old boy Kenzo, as well as Hart's son Hendrix, 10, and his daughter, 13-year-old Heaven, the comedian's kids with his first wife, Torrei Hart.

"Happy birthday babe," she wrote alongside the image. "There are so many words to describe you..wonderful, amazing, unique, incomparable, handsome, strong, incredibly FUNNY..u (sic) keep a smile on everyone's face...I could go on forever...but putting a smile on your face is my number one goal today. You mean the world to me. Happy Birthday to my love! xoxo."

The sweet tribute suggests the couple has come a long way from the Ride Along star's headline-grabbing incident last August (17), when he was caught on camera in a compromising situation with another woman while partying in Las Vegas.

The video footage subsequently became part of an attempted extortion plot, forcing Kevin to call in authorities to deal with the matter, while also owning up to his bad behaviour and publicly apologising to his loved ones, including Eniko, who was pregnant with Kenzo at the time.

Branding the controversy his "dumbest moment," he told New York radio show The Breakfast Club in December (17) he simply "wasn't thinking" at the time of the encounter, which he openly accepted was not his "finest hour".

Hart also admitted there had been ups and downs in his marriage since the incident.

"You got to be patient and literally give your woman the time that she needs to recover from that and afterwards, still know that s**t's gonna come back up," he revealed. "There's days where we ride in the car and I catch her staring at the side of my face... I just act like I don't feel it and just keep driving. But I know. The difference is, I love my f**king wife. My wife know my heart (sic). You know who your man is and what I stand for. You know the foundation we've built."

Kevin and Eniko wed in 2016. They will celebrate their second wedding anniversary next month (Aug18).