Hilary Swank has taken up tap dancing

Hilary Swank is finally taking tap dancing lessons after many years of wanting to learn the skill.

The actress is known for her roles in dramas such as Boys Don't Cry and Million Dollar Baby, with her performances garnering her two Academy Awards.

While Hilary continues to juggle her career with various other projects, she has now shared that she is managing to squeeze another hobby into her busy schedule.

"I believe that applying yourself in something you really want to achieve is of the utmost importance," she told U.S. InStyle magazine of taking up tap. "As far as we know, we have only one life. And how do you choose to live it? If there's something you can't stop thinking about, like, 'Hey, I want to tap like in 42nd Street,' why wouldn't you just go every night and tap for a couple of hours?"

Hilary was most recently seen onscreen in heist movie Logan Lucky and as Gail Getty in TV series Trust. But in her interview, the star also explained that she is much more discerning about what roles she takes on than ever before.

"If I get offered a role that would take me to a place I don't want to go emotionally, or if it's going to affect other things I want to do in my life, I'll just say no," the 43-year-old said.

Over the last few years, Hilary has taken time out from movies to focus on spending time with her father Stephen Swank, who had undergone a lung transplant in late 2014. And she is adamant that she made the right decision when it came to her Hollywood hiatus.

"People always say, 'Don't sweat the small stuff,'" she smiled. "You hear that constantly, but it's true. It's just not worth it."