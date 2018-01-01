Lakeith Stanfield wants to play a villain

Lakeith Stanfield's ideal role would be playing a "crazy, creepy character" like the Joker.

The 26-year-old is fast becoming hot Hollywood property, with roles in critically acclaimed projects like Get Out and Atlanta already under his belt.

His next film is the latest Lisbeth Salander instalment, The Girl in the Spider's Web. He's also recently wrapped on comedy-drama Someone Great, but what he'd most like to play is a baddie.

"I mean, in my perfect world I would just be the Joker and that would be all I be... maybe Edward Scissorhands. Some crazy, creepy character that gets to wear a mask, or paint, or something like that," Lakeith divulged to Vogue. "Maybe if I could play, like, a Kanye West type of being, that just makes people feel things and think things and (makes them) mad and happy and sad. I feel like that's truly in my spirit to be a character like that."

In Netflix film Someone Great, he stars opposite Gina Rodriguez, Brittany Snow, and Rosario Dawson.

The film, produced by Jane the Virgin star Gina and Bridesmaids helmer Paul Feig, among others, follows a woman on the rebound from a nasty break-up, who travels with her two best friends to New York City.

"I needed to do this film, because relationships have been interesting for me," Lakeith said. "So this is a way to explore some things I may not have mentioned and talked about in the flesh with the people that I have been in relationships with... an opportunity to sort of dive in in a sort of cathartic way."