Mila Kunis desperate to shoot a film with Matt Damon

Mila Kunis is very keen to work alongside Matt Damon in a movie.

The actress has shared the screen with many A-list actors throughout her career, including the likes of James Franco, Channing Tatum, Mark Wahlberg and Eddie Redmayne. However, Mila has yet to work alongside the Good Will Hunting star, and has now admitted that she would "completely lose (her) s**t" if she was given the opportunity.

"Every time I do a movie, I'm like, 'So, is Matt Damon going to be in it?'" the 34-year-old laughed during an interview with Total Film magazine. "It's a joke between my agent and I. And then...if Lucille Ball were alive, I'd not be able to be cool around her."

And while Matt wasn't involved in Mila's latest project, The Spy Who Dumped Me, her co-star Kate McKinnon was lucky enough to work with one of her own idols, Gillian Anderson, in the upcoming comedy.

"I won't say I was the world's biggest X-Files fan because I have heard of X-Files fans that were more rabid than me, but I was near the top ten," the Saturday Night Live star joked. "So when you meet someone who is a god in your childhood, it's a very strange experience to suddenly be there working with them. She was professional and lovely."

Both Mila and Kate did as many stunts as they "were legally allowed" to do on set, and highlighted an extreme car chase as their favourite scene.

"We just couldn't believe how hot it was and how frightening the rig was that was being used to drive the car," Kate explained, while Mila shared the 34-year-old's sentiments.

"When you see the driving sequence in the film, just know that the fear in our eyes is real. That's not acting," she quipped.