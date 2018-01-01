Denzel Washington using premiere package to raise funds for after-school organisation

Denzel Washington is auctioning off the chance to join him at The Equalizer 2 premiere to raise money for the non-profit Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

The Training Day star has a long history with the organisation, having used to attend his local Boys & Girls Club after school while growing up in New York.

Now he wants to give back by offering fans the opportunity to bid on the red carpet experience, which will take place in Los Angeles later this month (Jul18).

"The Boys & Girls Club helped make me the man that I am today," he tells People magazine. "The staff at the Mount Vernon Boys & Girls Club invested their time in developing me and that is why I have been the national spokesperson for Boys & Girls Clubs of America for more than 20 years."

Officials at the non-profit work to provide over four million children in the U.S. access to after-school programmes and services. Denzel has long credited organisation bosses with keeping him and other children out of trouble and giving them a positive place where they can occupy their time while their families are not home.

"I grew up in Mount Vernon, N.Y... across the Hudson, just north of the Bronx," Washington wrote in an essay for Essence earlier this year (18). "Too many of my childhood friends had little structure or guidance. Some had run-ins with the law and ended up in prison. That could have been me."

"But... I was lucky," he added. "My father was a Pentecostal preacher who taught me the importance of faith. My mother was a beautician who sacrificed to get me the best education possible. But I also had a local Boys & Girls Club with mentors who cared and gave me the confidence I needed to set higher goals than I might have."